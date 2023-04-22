MI Vs PBKS: Jofra Archer Opens Up On His Injury And Potential Mumbai Indians Return

MI vs PBKS: Jofra Archer hasn't been at his best since donning the Mumbai Indians jersey in IPL 2023. Knowing he would be unavailable through the entire 2022 campaign Mumbai went on to take a huge bet on him having splashed 8 crores in the IPL mega auction in 2022. But the move hasn't paid off as the English fast bowler has featured in a single game only in IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians' Jofra Archer opens up on his injury issues

Archer's fitness has been a main concern for the five-time champions as they thought he would be a like-to-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah who has been on the sidelines for an elongated period. But in an exclusive interview with ESPN Cricinfo, the pacer opened up on his injury problems.

"Obviously the last two weeks aren't exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active. But it's what you expect when you've been off for a long time: the body's not going to be 100 percent straight away.There are going to be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is. I don't know which game will be the next game, but I'm just trying to put myself in the best position possible [to play].To be honest, I still want to bowl fast and stuff - but when you feel good, you bowl good. I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute."

He further added, “Everyone welcomed me with open arms. It’s a great franchise and hopefully, I get the opportunity to win a few games for them. We’ve won more games than we’ve lost which is miles better than what we did last year, so everything is going well and the mood in the camp is good."

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.