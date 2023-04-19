'Finally A Tendulkar Has An IPL Wicket': Arjun Tendulkar Makes Sachin Proud With IPL Feat

The wait for Arjun Tendulkar to feature in the IPL finally got over as he made his debut in the Indian Premier League and played his first match of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun finished the match with the figures of 0/17 in two overs and was not able to take a wicket. Despite going wicketless in the match Arjun bowled a decent spell and showed a lot of potential. But the 'junior' Tendulkar didn't have to wait much for his first IPL wicket as during MI vs SRH match he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and scalped his first wicket in the history of the tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar's father Sachin Tendulkar was a legendary batsman and also made many runs playing for the Mumbai Indians. However, throughout his IPL career, he was never able to grab a wicket. As soon as Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sachin celebrated his son's achievement and wrote on Twitter, "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!."

IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar lauds his son Arjun Tendulkar

And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY



And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!😛#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/e4MAFEZyjY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians record victory

Coming back to the match, Mumbai Indians batting first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad secured a first-innings total of 192/5 wherein Cameron Green top scored by scoring an unbeaten 64 runs. Green's innings consisted of six fours and two sixes.

Apart from Green, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David also contributed with the bat and gave a further push to the Mumbai Indians' innings.

Chasing the target, SRH lost Harry Brook who scored a century in the last match early for a score of eight and from here it was very tough for the host to chase down the target. None of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen except Mayank Agarwal was able to stay at the crease for long and dismissed cheaply.

In the end, the match went too far away from the home side and they ended up losing the match by 14 runs.