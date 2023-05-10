Rohit Sharma's ongoing form is a cause of worry not only for Mumbai Indians but also for Team India as the World Test Championship final is hovering. The skipper of both outfits endured another failure on Tuesday in the MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match. However, his dismissal from yesterday's match is apparently questionable as fans and former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also raised doubts about the third umpire's decision.

Having struggled to find his usual touch throughout the IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma was yet again finding it hard to middle on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unlike the last two innings, this time Sharma had survived the initial proceedings and was looking to pick up. However, after contributing a meager 7 off 7, Sharma was caught in front for a LBW in Wanindu Hasaranga's over. The MI captain jogged forward to work the ball through the leg side but missed the ball that hit the pad. An appeal broke out which was turned down by the onfield umpire but RCB took the decision up, where Rohit Sharma was adjudged out.

Kaif questions DRS after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Following the match, Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to highlight the decision of the third umpire. Kaif questioned the legitimacy of the dismissal as Sharma was already so far down the track when the ball hit his pad. "Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw?", wrote Kaif on Twitter.



Hello DRS, yeh thoda jyada nahi ho gaya? How can this be lbw? pic.twitter.com/bAgFNevUXL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 9, 2023

Iceland cricket takes dig at DRS

Iceland Cricket's Twitter handle, which is known to post witty remarks related to the happenings on the field, came into scene after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Here's what the handle posted this time, "We cannot afford the technology yet, but our bowlers have asked us to purchase the Wankhede DRS used to give Rohit Sharma out lbw today."

We cannot afford the technology yet, but our bowlers have asked us to purchase the Wankhede DRS used to give Rohit Sharma out lbw today. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) May 9, 2023

MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Mumbai seecure convincing victory

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell stepped up once again to take the team's total to 199. Virat Kohli had an off day on the field as he went back after just getting off the mark. In reply, Mumbai Indians were given a blistering start by Ishan Kishan. He scored at a strike rate of 200 and made the most of the field restrictions. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had another quiet night. He could only score 7 off 8 balls. The protagonists behind Mumbai Indians' victory are Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. SKY scored 83 off just 35 balls and Wadhera 52 off 34 balls. The duo built a 140-run stand and left RCB in complete shambles. Mi won the match by 6 wickets and Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional innings.

