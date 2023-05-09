MI Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat RCB By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Wadhera finished the match in style as he smashed a six to bring up his maiden IPL fifty.
Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 83 off 35 balls. Mumbai Indians 192/3 in 15.4 Overs.
Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century off 26 balls. He is helping Mumbai finish the chase against RCB. MI 174/2 in 15 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav (25) and Nehal Wadhera (33) are rebuilding for Mumbai Indians.
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 7 off 8 balls. Mumbai Indians 52/2 in 4.6 Overs.
Ishan Kishan has been dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 42 off 21 balls. Mumbai 51/1 in 4.4 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 199/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians will need 200 to win the match.
Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed by Chris Jordan for 30 off 18 balls. RCB 185/6 in 18.1 Overs.
Dinesh Karthik is smashing all around the park after being dropped by Cameron Green.
Cameron Green dropped Dinesh Karthik's catch off Chris Jordan's bowling.
Cameron Green dismissed Faf du Plessis for 65 off 41 balls. RCB 146/5 in 14.1 Overs.
Kumar Kartikeya dismissed Mahipal Lomror for 1 off 3 balls. RCB 143/4 in 13.4 overs.
Jason Behrendorff dismissed Glenn Maxwell for 68 off 33 balls. RCB 136/3 in 12.3 Overs.
Faf du Plessis scored his fifth half-century of the season off just 30 balls. RCB 112/2 in 10.4 overs.
Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century off just 25 balls. RCB 92/2 in 9.2 overs.
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are rebuilding for Bangalore. RCB 45/2 in 5 overs.
Jason Behrendorff dismissed Anuj Rawat for 6 of 4 balls. RCB 16/2 in 2.2 Overs.
Jason Behrendorff dismissed Virat Kohli for 1 off 4 balls. RCB 2/1 in 0.5 overs.
Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal
Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB.
Whoever wins the toss is likely to bowl first due to the dew factor
Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remaining of the IPL as Chris Jordan will take his place
Both teams are on 10 points and a win for either of them would certainly boost the hopes for a playoff berth.
Virat Kohli has been in prime form in IPL 2023. Will he showcase the samre today and take RCB out of the dire situation?
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan
Rohit Sharma has had a terrible IPL 2023, can he turn the tables today?
Two of the foremost players of Team India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other today. Who will prevail? All to look forward to.