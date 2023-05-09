Last Updated:

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat RCB By 6 Wickets

MI vs RCB Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Faf du Plessis' Rpyal Challengers Bangalore are all set to clash in Match 54 of IPL 2023. The CSK vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the RCB vs MI IPL match today at the Wankhede.

23:12 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Wadhera finished the match in style as he smashed a six to bring up his maiden IPL fifty. 

23:05 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: SKY goes for 83 off 35 balls

Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 83 off 35 balls. Mumbai Indians 192/3 in 15.4 Overs. 

23:00 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: SKY scores a half-century

Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century off 26 balls. He is helping Mumbai finish the chase against RCB. MI 174/2 in 15 overs. 

22:40 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: SKY, Wadhera rebuild for Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav (25) and Nehal Wadhera (33) are rebuilding for Mumbai Indians.  

22:07 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Rohit dismissed for another low score

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 7 off 8 balls. Mumbai Indians 52/2 in 4.6 Overs.

22:04 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Ishan Kishan goes for 42 off 21 balls

Ishan Kishan has been dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 42 off 21 balls. Mumbai 51/1 in 4.4 overs.  

21:25 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Bangalore 199/6 in 20 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 199/6 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians will need 200 to win the match. 

21:15 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Karthik goes for 30 off 18 balls

Dinesh Karthik has been dismissed by Chris Jordan for 30 off 18 balls. RCB 185/6 in 18.1 Overs.

21:12 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Karthik on fire

Dinesh Karthik is smashing all around the park after being dropped by Cameron Green. 

21:06 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Green drops Karthik

Cameron Green dropped Dinesh Karthik's catch off Chris Jordan's bowling. 

20:55 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Du Plessis goes for 65 off 41 balls

Cameron Green dismissed Faf du Plessis for 65 off 41 balls. RCB 146/5 in 14.1 Overs.

20:55 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Kartikeya dismisses Lomror

Kumar Kartikeya dismissed Mahipal Lomror for 1 off 3 balls. RCB 143/4 in 13.4 overs. 

20:37 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Maxwell goes for 68 off 33 balls

Jason Behrendorff dismissed Glenn Maxwell for 68 off 33 balls. RCB 136/3 in 12.3 Overs. 

20:33 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Faf du Plessis scores his fifth half-century

Faf du Plessis scored his fifth half-century of the season off just 30 balls. RCB 112/2 in 10.4 overs. 

20:26 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Maxwell scores a fifty

Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century off just 25 balls. RCB 92/2 in 9.2 overs. 

19:56 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Du Plessis, Maxwell rebuild for Bangalore

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are rebuilding for Bangalore. RCB 45/2 in 5 overs. 

19:44 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Behrendorff removes Rawat

Jason Behrendorff dismissed Anuj Rawat for 6 of 4 balls. RCB 16/2 in 2.2 Overs.

19:44 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli goes 1 off 4 balls

Jason Behrendorff dismissed Virat Kohli for 1 off 4 balls. RCB 2/1 in 0.5 overs.

19:24 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Impact players

Mumbai Indians Subs: Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed

19:08 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

19:02 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB IPL LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB. 

19:00 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB live update: Toss will play a crucial role

Whoever wins the toss is likely to bowl first due to the dew factor

18:05 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB live update: Mumbai named Chris Jordan as Jofra Archer's replacement

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remaining of the IPL as Chris Jordan will take his place 

16:36 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB live update: It's Virat vs Rohit showdown

Both teams are on 10 points and a win for either of them would certainly boost the hopes for a playoff berth.

14:36 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB live update: Will it be King Kohli's evening?

Virat Kohli has been in prime form in IPL 2023. Will he showcase the samre today and take RCB out of the dire situation?

13:28 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB latest update: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

13:28 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB latest update: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

12:57 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB Latest update: Know the probable impact players
  • MI Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Trsitan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis.
  • RCB Impact Player options: Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell
12:13 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB latest update: Will Rohit Sharma make a huge comeback after successive ducks?

Rohit Sharma has had a terrible IPL 2023, can he turn the tables today?

11:37 IST, May 9th 2023
MI vs RCB latest update: It's Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli!

Two of the foremost players of Team India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other today. Who will prevail? All to look forward to.

