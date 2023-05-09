Quick links:
Mumbai Indians are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. This comes a day after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by 5 wickets and kept their IPL 2023 playoff hopes alive. Heading into the MI vs RCB match, here’s a look at several interesting details, including the Dream11 predictions.
As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai Indians are eighth in the IPL 2023 standings with 10 points in 10 games. The Rohit Sharma-led squad could dream of a top-two finish if they win their remaining clashes. However, three victories might also make them advance into the next round, given that they have to maintain a good NRR.
Ahead of the MI vs RCB game, Royal Challengers Bangalore are sixth in the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points, with four games in hand. RCB can qualify for the Playoffs if they return with wins in the first three of their remaining four games. In case they continue dropping points, the qualification scenario will be decided by NRR.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behreindoff, Kumar Kartikeya, A Madhwal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, V Vyshak
MI Impact Player: R Singh, R Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, S Warrier
RCB Impact Player options: S Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, S Prabhudesai
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Although the Faf du Plessis-led team is returning with a loss, they have looked to be in great form in recent games, which makes them the favorites to win Tuesday’s game at Wankhede.
The Wankhede pitch is likely to be a flat surface suitable for batting. Swing and seam is expected to be available for the pacers in the initial overs. Given the small boundaries at the venue, a high-scoring match is most likely to be on the cards. The team winning the toss is most likely to chase.
MI and RCB have clashed a total of 31 times in the IPL history. The five-time champions lead the head-to-head stats with 17 wins. RCB, on the other hand, have registered 14 victories against MI.
