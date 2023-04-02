Last Updated:

MI Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Rewinds The Clock And Guides RCB To 8 Wicket Win, Twitter Reacts

Anirban Sarkar
MI vs RCB: Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore were taking on five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. This was the opening game for both of these iconic teams but as of now it seems that it only went one way, Virat Kohli's way. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore and team India skipper had faced a horrid time last year in the league, but it seems as if all of it has changed suddenly and Kohli has found his best touch yet again. Be it his bat flow, quick singles, short-arm jabs, or hitting through the line of the ball, the run machine displayed everything that makes him a modern-day great.

Mumbai Indians were rattled by the bowlers of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but somehow their superstar in the making, Tilak Varma rescued them off his own bat as he scored 84* off 46 and propelled MI's score to 171 at the end of 20 overs. Little did Verma know that Kohli will take things over and stamp his domination straightaway, on the league and the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win their maiden IPL crown and over the years have depended on their former skipper. Virat Kohli has started proceedings in style and this knock will be nothing else but a huge confidence booster for both Kohli and RCB. In a whirlwind kind of a knock, Kohli scored 82* off 49 deliveries. In the process, the former RCB skipper hit 6 boundaries and 5 sixes. Kohli registered a strike rate of 167.35.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the Virat knock:

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

