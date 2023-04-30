MI Vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal Brings Up Maiden IPL Century, Obtains Prestigious Orange Cap

IPL 2023: The ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has been a happy hunting ground for all the youngsters so far. be it Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel or others, the IPL has given an equal opportunity for all the budding cricketers and the majority of them have made the most of it. The story of the ongoing Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match has been no different. The match saw Rajasthan's Yashasvi coming to his own and scoring his maiden IPL hundred.

The youngster rose to fame in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup and since then he hasn't looked back. The Rajasthan Royals youngster scored a 53 ball 100 and has led his team from the front against the five times champions, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians

This is a monumental occasion, not only for Jaiswal but for the league itself. The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals is the IPL's 1000th match and Jaiswal will remember it for a very very long time. The left handed batter has been the mainstay for the Royals and he has delivered. Interestingly, Jaiswal in the 13th edition of the IPL in 2020 was dropped only after 3 matches as he could score only 40 runs at a strike rate of 90.

Jaiswal has now registered the highest individual score of IPL 2023 as he played a brilliant knock of 124. Rajasthan's decision of retaining the player has paid off as the player has been a revelation this season. He has added another record as he registered the highest individual scores by an uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

That Maiden IPL Century feeling



A TON in 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th IPL Match 🙌🏻@ybj_19 departs after 124 off just 62 deliveries 👏🏻👏🏻#IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/rV3X7AUSfc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

•1st match of IPL :- Brendon McCullum scored a century.



•1000th match of IPL :- Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century.#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/0dEsDR4S5i — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 30, 2023

India's Future in Good Hands 🇮🇳💜



Yashasvi Jaiswal What an Innings and What a Celebration .#MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/0KiOpDfXM3 — ꜱ ᴄ 𝐎 ᴜ ᴛ 🇮🇳 (@Dlptweets_) April 30, 2023