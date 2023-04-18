Arjun Tendulkar picked up his maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf. Batting first, Mumbai posted a healthy 192 runs on the board as Cameron Green registered his maiden half-century in this cash-rich tournament. The home team, Hyderabad, then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Arjun was asked to bowl the last over and he kept his composure by maintaining a tight line and length. He finally got the breakthrough as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got an edge and skipper Rohit Sharma had an easy catch at extra cover. This is Arjun's second IPL match and he stamped his authority with a brilliant display for Mumbai Indians.

MI vs SRH: Arjun Tendulkar picks up maiden IPL wicket

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. pic.twitter.com/1jAa2kBm0Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023

On being asked about his planning, the 23-year-old replied, "My plan was to just bowl wide and get the batsmen hitting into the longer side. I was itching to bowl, yes. I love bowling and happy to bowl any time. We [Sachin and him] talk a lot about cricket. We talk tactics and plans. I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus; if it doesn't, so be it."

Mumbai will now face Punjab Kings in the next match.

(With inputs from PTI)