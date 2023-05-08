MS Dhoni Gives Special Mention To Virat Kohli During His Speech To CSK Players - WATCH

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are often known to have the best of bonds in the Indian cricket team. Though Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but Virat is always seen lauding his former captain and they often share friendly moments on the field. In a recent video shared on social media, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and the CSK captain is seen giving a special mention to Kohli.

“Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here", said MS Dhoni while mentioning Virat Kohli during giving a speech to the CSK squad. Chennai Super Kings defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in both matches and are currently placed in the second spot in the points table.

MS Dhoni gives special mention to Virat Kohli; Watch

Dhoni talking to one of the CSK members by mentioning the name of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/8Y09cWMvLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings had their matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on the same day but on one end MI lost to CSK, whereas on the other end, RCB lost its match against DC.

CSK and RCB IPL 2023 Playoffs

Coming back to the current scenario of both the teams in the Indian Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at number five and has played ten matches till now in the tournament. RCB has been able to win five matches till now and has also been on the losing side in the rest five matches. The team at least needs to win three of their remaining four matches if they want to keep their fortunes in their hands and make a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand till now have had a fine campaign in IPL 2023 and are currently placed at the number two in the points table. The team till now has played 11 matches and has two six of them and has been on the losing side four times, while there one match against Lucknow Super Giants was washed out due to rain. They are currently sitting at 13 points and just need to win two of their remaining three matches to qualify for the playoffs.

The knockout stage of the IPL 2023 will begin on May 23, 2023, whereas the final is set to be played in Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023.