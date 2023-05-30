Chennai Super Kings lifted its 5th IPL title under the guidance of MS Dhoni as the men in yellow defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final delivery of the match.

Chasing a mammoth 215-run chase against GT on Monday evening, rain curtailed the CSK chase after just three balls into the first over with four runs on the board.

The game resumed after long break following another spell of rain at the venue. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) set up the chase with a brisk stand before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) lightened the load. With 22 required off 14 balls at the dismissal of Rayudu, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked out as the no. 6 batter and was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohit Sharma.

The chase went down to the wire, with 10 required off two balls against Mohit who was hitting back-to-back yorkers against Shivam Dube (32 not out). Ravindra Jadeja (15 not out) slammed Mohit for a six over long-on and a four down to win the title.

Deepak Chahar requests for an autograph from MS Dhoni

After the match, CSK players were on the ground in the celebratory mode and there came an instance in which Deepak Chahar went down with a request to MS Dhoni and that was asking for an autograph. Chahar requested dhoni for it but MSD hilariously denied Deepak Chahar for the autograph. The CSK fast bowler then requested Rajeev Shukla, who was alo present there closeby to intervene and request Dhoni for the autograph after which Dhoni gave his signature on Chahar's jersey. Watch the video below.

" Seedhi catch nhi pakadte yr" has its own charm 🥹 https://t.co/VGtT66UbUP — Dhruv (@Dhruv_180) May 30, 2023

During the initial phase of IPL final, Deepak Chahar dropped a simple catch of orange cap holder Shubman Gill but Gill wasn't able to make full use of the opportunity. CSK, which had finished ninth last year, equalled Mumbai Indians with its fifth title in the IPL. Captain Dhoni, playing in his 11th final, also equalled Rohit Sharma for the most titles as captain.