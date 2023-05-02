While the fight between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli raised the eyebrows of the cricket community, it was not the only intense battle from the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match. Earlier in the game, Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen ul Haq also locked horns with Kohli, a scuffle that fans say gave foundation to the things that were about to come. After the encounter, Naveen Ul Haq apparently disregarded KL Rahul's effort of bringing peace between him and Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq had an intense go at each other on two occasions during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match. The first of the two arguments come about when Ul Haq came was batting, whereas the second one took place after the match at the time of handshakes. Here's what transpired on the ground.

Unseen argument 🔥🔥🔥Virat Kohli vs Navin-ul-Haq in 17th Over.FULL FIGHT!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOosXCiuU7 — steve (@strangrsteve) May 1, 2023

Naveen ul Haq refuses to apologize to Virat Kohli

After the series of exchanges culminated, LSG captain KL Rahul seemingly tried to tame a furious Virat Kohli. Rahul was seen having a conversation with Kohli and during the dialogue, Rahul tried to bring Naveen ul Haq also in the picture, but the Afghan bowler refused. Here's the visual of that instance.

While the emotions overwhelmed the cricket action, in the end, it remains the aspect that is prime of importance as who will lift the coveted cup will be decided through the conventional bat-ball contest. Thus, as for the in-match action, RCB batted first and put on a meager 126 on the board. Affected by the injury of KL Rahul, LSG went through a shuffle in the batting lineup. Lucknow suffered a collapse early on and could not recover. Eventually, LSG lost the match by 18 runs. With this loss, LSG squandered the opportunity to get to the top of the table, but the respite is that they are still second. RCB on the other hand has taken the 5th spot in the IPL 2023 points table.