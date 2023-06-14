Parth Jindal Drops Major Ricky Ponting Update; Head Coach To Stay With Delhi Capitals

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is all set to be retained as the head coach of Delhi Capitals despite the franchise's embarrassing ninth-place finish in the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), hinted co-owner Parth Jindal.

Speculations were rife that Ponting might not continue after a poor show but Jindal took to Twitter to dispel all doubts as he announced that the core think-tank of Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Ponting will continue.

"Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

However there is no clarity whether Ponting will get the support staff of his choice as Shane Watson and James Hopes might not be seen in the dug-out next time around. There is no clarity on fate of fielding coach Biju George while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to stay back.