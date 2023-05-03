Last Updated:

PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

PBKS vs MI

Image: BCCI/IPL

23:11 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Tilak varma finished the game in style with a massive six. 

23:01 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai need 17 of 17 balls

The game is edging towards the end and MI is looking strong with the need of 17 runs in 17 balls 

22:55 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan goes off with a spectacular knock

Ishan Kishan has no reason to keep his head down after getting caught out as he immensely contributed with 75 runs to uplift MI's chances. Indians at 178/4

22:49 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Surya left with an IMPACT

Suryakumar Yadav got caught out courtesy of Arshdeep Singh's catch, but left a major impact on the score. MI at 170/3

22:47 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan brings in MASSIVE runs

Mumbai Indians stand at 170 runs courtesy of Kishan and Yadav's knocks that are escalating MI Paltan's joy Mumbai at 170/3

22:42 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Yadav and Kishan stand out in the second innings

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan establish a stable knock as MI soars in at 149/2.

22:32 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Surya Soars with a fifty

Suryakumar Yadav keeps the winning hopes alive after striking a half-century after partner Ishan Kishan. 

22:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan scores a fifty

Ishan Kishan scored a half-century off just 29 deliveries. Mumbai Indians 107/2 in 11.1 overs. 

22:04 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav is in

Impact player Suryakumar Yadav heads in as an impact player for MI 

21:59 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Green is knocked down!

MI star Cameron Green tried to hit the skies but failed courtesy to R Chahar. MI at 54 off 2 wickets with a Strategic Time out called in.

21:55 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Ishan Kishan strikes sixes for Mumbai

With two sixes and a boundary, Ishan Kishan tries to bring momentum. MI at 49/1

21:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma goes for a duck

Rishi Dhawan dismissed Rohit Sharma for a 3-ball duck. Mumbai Indians suffer an early blow in their chase. MI 0/1 in 0.3 overs.

21:15 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab Kings post 214/3 in 20 overs

Punjab Kings posted 214/3 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians will need 215 runs to win the match. 

20:58 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Livingstone scores a fifty

Liam Livingstone scored a half-century off 32 balls. Punjab Kings 171/3 in 17.2 overs. 

20:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Jofra Archer disappoints Skipper Rohit Sharma and Paltan

Jofra Archer turned out to be costly in the 12th over as he shelled out a no-ball and some boundaries PBKS:120/3

20:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: The Fall of the third batsman

Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla let out his magical spell to knock off MI's Matthew Short, goes off in 27 runs in 26 balls

20:18 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Punjab 78/2 after 10 overs

Punjab Kings scored 78/2 after 10 overs. Matthew Short and Liam Livingstone are in the middle for PBKS. 

20:09 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Chawla removes Dhawan

Piyush Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 30 off 20 balls. Punjab Kings 62/2 in 7.2 Overs.

19:39 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians draw first blood

Arshad Khan dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 9 off 7 balls to get the first wicket for Mumbai Indians. PBKS 13/1 in 1.3 overs. 

19:36 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Dhawan hits the first boundary for Punjab

Shikhar Dhawan hit the first boundary for Punjab Kings off Cameron Green's bowling on the last ball of the opening over. PBKS 9/0 in 1 over.

19:31 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Prabhsimran, Dhawan open for Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Punjab Kings. Cameron Green took the new ball for Mumbai Indians. 

19:12 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Substitutes

MI impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.

PBKS impact subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

19:12 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

19:12 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Short, Ellis come in for PBKS

Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis have replaced Atharva Taide and Kagiso Rabada in Punjab's Playing XI. 

19:06 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Akash Madhwal replaces Meredith in MI's XI

Akash Madhwal replaced Riley Meredith in Mumbai Indians' squad for their match against Punjab Kings

19:02 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI Live Score: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Mohali. 

16:24 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE: Punjab and Mumbai to set a 200+ target?

The last match in Mohali had a high-scoring run affair as Lucknow Super Giants made 257 runs off 5 wickets. While Punjab could not chase it off, it could be a productive game with run showers and a possibility to see a 200+ run chase.

15:28 IST, May 3rd 2023
PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

15:09 IST, May 3rd 2023
MI vs PBKS IPL LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings Probable Impact Players

Punjab Kings Probable Impact Players: Rishi Dhawan, M Short, Prabhsimran Singh, M Rathee, S Singh

14:41 IST, May 3rd 2023
MI vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players

Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

