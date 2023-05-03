PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat Punjab Kings By 6 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Tilak varma finished the game in style with a massive six.
The game is edging towards the end and MI is looking strong with the need of 17 runs in 17 balls
Ishan Kishan has no reason to keep his head down after getting caught out as he immensely contributed with 75 runs to uplift MI's chances. Indians at 178/4
Suryakumar Yadav got caught out courtesy of Arshdeep Singh's catch, but left a major impact on the score. MI at 170/3
Mumbai Indians stand at 170 runs courtesy of Kishan and Yadav's knocks that are escalating MI Paltan's joy Mumbai at 170/3
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan establish a stable knock as MI soars in at 149/2.
Suryakumar Yadav keeps the winning hopes alive after striking a half-century after partner Ishan Kishan.
Ishan Kishan scored a half-century off just 29 deliveries. Mumbai Indians 107/2 in 11.1 overs.
Impact player Suryakumar Yadav heads in as an impact player for MI
MI star Cameron Green tried to hit the skies but failed courtesy to R Chahar. MI at 54 off 2 wickets with a Strategic Time out called in.
With two sixes and a boundary, Ishan Kishan tries to bring momentum. MI at 49/1
Rishi Dhawan dismissed Rohit Sharma for a 3-ball duck. Mumbai Indians suffer an early blow in their chase. MI 0/1 in 0.3 overs.
Punjab Kings posted 214/3 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians will need 215 runs to win the match.
Liam Livingstone scored a half-century off 32 balls. Punjab Kings 171/3 in 17.2 overs.
Jofra Archer turned out to be costly in the 12th over as he shelled out a no-ball and some boundaries PBKS:120/3
Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla let out his magical spell to knock off MI's Matthew Short, goes off in 27 runs in 26 balls
Punjab Kings scored 78/2 after 10 overs. Matthew Short and Liam Livingstone are in the middle for PBKS.
Piyush Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 30 off 20 balls. Punjab Kings 62/2 in 7.2 Overs.
Arshad Khan dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 9 off 7 balls to get the first wicket for Mumbai Indians. PBKS 13/1 in 1.3 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan hit the first boundary for Punjab Kings off Cameron Green's bowling on the last ball of the opening over. PBKS 9/0 in 1 over.
Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Punjab Kings. Cameron Green took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
MI impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.
PBKS impact subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis have replaced Atharva Taide and Kagiso Rabada in Punjab's Playing XI.
Akash Madhwal replaced Riley Meredith in Mumbai Indians' squad for their match against Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Mohali.
The last match in Mohali had a high-scoring run affair as Lucknow Super Giants made 257 runs off 5 wickets. While Punjab could not chase it off, it could be a productive game with run showers and a possibility to see a 200+ run chase.
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Punjab Kings Probable Impact Players: Rishi Dhawan, M Short, Prabhsimran Singh, M Rathee, S Singh
Mumbai Indians Probable Impact Players: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vinod, Sandeep Warrier