Punjab Kings Best Playing XI: Will Shikhar Dhawan Lead PBKS Team To IPL 2023 Title?

Punjab Kings are all set to open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2023 season in a few days time, with the match against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. While PBKS face KKR in the second match of the season on April 1, the franchise has a new look side at its helm. PBKS made key crucial changes to their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, with head coach Anil Kumble and captain Mayank Agarwal finding their way out of the team.

However, the franchise announced Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain for the upcoming season and added several crucial players to the squad at the players’ auction. The team made the biggest buy at the auction by roping in English all-rounder Sam Curran into the squad for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Curran became the most expensive player to be sold in the history of IPL Auction.

ALSO READ | PBKS Team: Punjab Kings players, full schedule, squad, best playing XI for IPL 2023

Heading into the new season, PBKS will be hopeful they finally lift the coveted IPL trophy. PBKS are among the few franchises who are yet to the win the tournament. Here’s a look at the players bought at the auction by PBKS, their full squad, and the best possible playing XI.

PBKS Team 2023: Best Playing XI

Punjab Kings' best possible playing XI:

1. Shikhar Dhawan (C)

2. Prabhsimran Singh

3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

4. Liam Livingstone

5. Shahrukh Khan

6. Jitesh Sharma (WK)

7. Rishi Dhawan

8. Sam Curran

9. Kagiso Rabada

10. Arshdeep Singh

11. Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings captain

Shikhar Dhawan will be the Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: PBKS full squad

Punjab Kings' full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

PBKS schedule for IPL 2023