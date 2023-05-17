Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario: Can Shikhar Dhawan's Side Still Make It To Playoffs?

Punjab Kings on Wednesday suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in Match 64 of IPL 2023. Punjab lost the match by a margin of 15 runs, thus making it almost impossible for them to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Liam Livingstone scored a magnificent 94 off 48 balls but couldn't finish the game for his team. Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 213/2 in 20 overs. The Capitals then restricted Punjab Kings to 198/8 despite a batting masterclass from Livingstone, who smashed five boundaries and a whopping 9 sixes.

After the match, Delhi Capitals have moved up to ninth place with 10 points in 13 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are intact in eighth position with 12 points in 13 games. Punjab have a net run rate of -0.308, which is inferior to teams with the same number of points on the table.

Playoff qualification scenario for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have thus far managed to win only six of their 13 matches. They have accumulated 12 points to their name. It is highly unlikely that the franchise will now qualify for the top four to play in the business end of the tournament. Even if the 2014 runners-up manages to defeat Rajasthan Royals in its final league stage encounter on May 19, it will still finish with 14 points, which will be inadequate for a spot in the playoffs. Punjab Kings' negative net run rate is also a major reason behind the team not being able to finish in the top four.

Punjab Kings will have to rely on the results of other matches to go their way in order for them to qualify for the playoffs. Firstly, Punjab must decimate Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming fixture. Punjab will then need Sunrisers Hyderabad to defeat both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians and hope for Kolkata Knight Riders to lose against Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab will then want Chennai Super Kings to win their encounter against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans to defeat RCB. Only then, Punjab will be able to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

IPL 2023: Updated points table after Match 64

Image: BCCI

