IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RR Vs PBKS: Punjab, GT On Top

IPL Team Standings: Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings, defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, by a margin of five in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on April 5, 2023. Punjab after the win made gains to the points table and raised to the second spot in the points table On the other hand Rajasthan fell to the fourth spot from second with Royal Challengers Bangalore sitting on the third spot.

Speaking about the match in detail, the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise coming into bat scored a gigantic first innings total of 197/4 in which skipper Dhawan remained unbeaten on 86 opening the innings. His partner Prabhasimran Singh also followed his footsteps and played a knock of 60 off just 34 balls with a strike rate of 176.47. Prabhasimran's innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes.

Chasing the target off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened in Yashasvi Jaiswal but Ashwin didn't last long at the crease and was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh for a duck. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were also unable to continue their form from the first match and were dismissed for 11 and 19 respectively.

Captain Sanju Samson came in and tried to handle the innings by scoring a 25-ball 42 at a strike rate of 168 with five boundaries and a six. However, no other Rajasthan Royals batsman was able to score big scores and played cameos throughout the innings. In the end, Royals ended up losing the match by five runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: Punjab Kings dethrone Rajasthan Royals from spot 2

Punjab Kings made gains to the points table and moved to the second spot with four points and a net run rate of 0.333. The hosts Rajasthan Royals had to face loss at the points table and they fell to the fourth spot with one win out of two matches with a net run rate of 1.675.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap Standings after RR vs PBKS match

Coming to the Orange Cap standing Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad still leads the tally with 149 runs in two matches whereas Lucknow Super Giants batsman Kyle Mayers and Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan sit at the second and third spot with 126 runs each.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple Cap Standings after RR vs PBKS match

The purple cap standings are led by Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mark Wood who has eight wickets in two matches whereas Gujarat Titans' bowler Rashid Khan and LSG's Ravi Bishnoi are at the second and third spot with five-five wickets each.

The IPL 2023 action will continue on Thursday, April 6, 2023, as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata.