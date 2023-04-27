Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli was singlehandedly leading his team to Kolkata Knight Riders' target of 201 runs in match 37 of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru. Virat scored 54 runs in 37 balls which consisted of six fours. The stand-in RCB skipper was batting well after completing his half-century and it looked like he will take his team over the line but suddenly during the 12th over of the second innings, Kohli tried to take on Andre Russell and hit him towards the mid-wicket but was dismissed off a brilliant catch by Venkatesh Iyer.

In the 12th over of the RCB innings, Virat Kohli had completed his fifty and was batting well on 54. While trying to push the team's run rate he tried to hit Russell toward the midwicket region but found Venkatesh Iyer in between. The shot was so powerful that it could have been a four or a six in any other match but it was Iyer's brilliance on the boundary which got Kohli out this time. The catch also left the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper stunned and had to walk back to the dressing room.

Iyer's brilliant gets Virat Kohli on the boundary

Further speaking about the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders while batting first in the match registered a first innings score of 200/5 wherein opener Jason Roy top scored with 54 runs off 37 balls. His innings included four fours and five sixes. He also added 83 runs for the opening wicket with fellow opener Narayan Jagadeesan. After both the openers fell it was skipper Nitish Rana who anchored the innings and played a knock of 48 runs off just 21 balls with three fours and four sixes. Rinku Singh and David Wiese ended up playing cameos of 18 and 12 runs respectively and gave the finishing touch to the innings.

Chasing the target, RCB lost Faf du Plessis who came in as an impact player for a score of 31 and the middle order failed yet again as Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed got dismissed in single digits. Bangalore were in the game until Virat Kohli stood at the crease but soon after his dismissal the target proved to be too much for the hosts and they lost for the second time to KKR in IPL 2023.