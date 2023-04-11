RCB vs LSG: Huge Drama! Harshal Patel's attempt to run-out Bishnoi goes in vain - WATCH

On Monday, the RCB vs LSG match witnessed a high-octane drama in the end. As 1 run was required off the last ball, Harshal Patel took everyone by surprise when he tried to dislodge the stumps at the non-striker's end and then took a shy at the stumps to take the game to the super over. Avesh Khan took the single of a bye on the last ball and Lucknow Super Giants picked up the victory.

Match 15 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants was full of ups and downs for both teams and up until the end it was anybody's game. As 1 needed off the last ball, the excitement was reaching its extent at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The crowd was in all eagerness and so were the millions watching at home. All were waiting to see the outcome of the ultimate Harshal Patel Delivery. Patel took his usual run up but just before the release of the ball, he saw Ravi Bishnoi covering some yards and thus tried to make the most of the opportunity. Patel apparently attempted to Mankad Bishnoi but missed by a whisker from clipping the stumps. Following that, Bishnoi, who was still out of the crease tried to get back in the safe region, however, a direct hit by Patel caused confusion. With LSG 9 down, a wicket there would have sent the match to the super over but much to the relief of the visitors, Umpire ruled off the run-out call. Thus, Harshal Patel had to take the bowling stance again. This time when he did release the ball and Avesh Khan was on strike. Khan swung hard but missed, the rolling ball reached the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who could not gather it properly, giving Khan and Bishnoi time to complete the single and win the match for LSG. So, that's how the drama culminated.

Watch what transpired on the last ball of the RCB vs LSG IPL match

Let's all laugh at @HarshalPatel23 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Man fumbled a mankad 😭😭😭😭😭. Ee sala cup nam de 🥶 🥶🥶🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BAphDkHcRt — V. (@Messilizer9021) April 10, 2023

With the win, LSG have climbed to the top of the table. Whereas with two consecutive losses RCB is now at 7th place. The IPL action is set to continue. Today, Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

