'Dinesh Karthik has not been able to prove even once': Irfan Pathan lambasts RCB star

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been going through a sweet and sour form in the Indian Premier League 2023 and are placed at the sixth spot in the IPL points table with four wins and four losses from eight matches. The team has been inconsistent till now in the tournament and is dependent on the players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj whereas top players like Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga haven't been at their best in the tournament.

The middle order has been one of the biggest problems for Royal Challengers Bangalore as openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provide a brilliant start to the team but the middle order is not able to support them. Their dependency on top-order has been their undoing in most of the IPL matches.

Dinesh Karthik loophole of the RCB middle order

Dinesh Karthik was one of the biggest match winners of the team in IPL 2022 and had a job to finish the innings coming down the order. Karthik also won his team many matches but has performed totally in the opposite manner in the IPL 2023 and has also been getting out on low scores.

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan has questioned Dinesh Karthik's place in the team and has asked the RCB team management to decide who will save the team if Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell fail to score.

"RCB team management will have to get a solution if the KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) fail to score in any match, who will take the team out of the team from troubled waters", Irfan Pathan said.

Karthik has not been able to prove even once: Irfan Pathan

"Be it Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik has not been able to prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him while chasing big scores or targets. RCB management will have to fix this flaw of their batting", Irfan Pathan added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. RCB will hope to take revenge from LSG as they lost to them in their last match of the IPL 2023 by one wicket.