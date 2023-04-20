RCB Vs PBKS: Virat Kohli Returns As Captain Of Royal Challengers Bangalore After 555 Days

On Thursday, former India skipper Virat Kohli is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of IPL 2023. Kohli, who stepped down as RCB captain after the conclusion of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, has returned to lead the franchise for their match against Punjab Kings in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis. Kohli has not captained in any format of the game since resigning as India's skipper in January 2022.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, and some scruff marks will help the bowlers go deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, making the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us," Kohli said in his first match back as RCB captain.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

PBKS impact players: Prabhsimran Singh, R Dhawan, N Ellis, M Rathee, Harpreet Bhatia, S Singh

RCB impact players: A Rawat, D Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

PBKS wins the toss and opt to bowl first.

