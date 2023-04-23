RCB Vs RR: Trent Boult's Dismissal Of Virat Kohli Helps Him Achieve New Milestone In IPL

RCB vs RR: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who is representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, has achieved a new record while bowling in Match 32 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Boult claimed his 100th wicket in the game as he dismissed RCB opener Virat Kohli for a golden duck. With this, the 33-year-old became the 21st bowler in the IPL to register 100 or more wickets. Boult achieved the feat in his 84th game of the tournament.

Boult made his IPL debut in 2015 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played seven matches in his maiden season and picked up 9 wickets. Boult's breakthrough season came in 2018 when he scalped 18 wickets from 14 games playing for Delhi Capitals. He joined Mumbai Indians in 2020 and had an exceptional year, picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches while helping his side win the title.

Boult was purchased by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 mega auctions. He was Rajasthan's third-most expensive buy at the auction. Boult picked up 16 wickets from 16 matches in IPL 2022. He was retained by RR ahead of the 2023 auction. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Boult has already picked up nine wickets in six matches.

RCB vs RR: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB impact players: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

Image: BCCI