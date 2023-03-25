RR Team 2023: Rajasthan Royals Players, Full Schedule, Squad, Best Playing XI For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals, the runners-up of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are all set to start the new season with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. The Sanju Samson-led side will look to replicate their form from the previous edition where they finished second on the points table. Ahead of the upcoming season, let's take a look at all the details related to this Jaipur-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Support staff

Head coach - Kumar Sangakkara

Assistant coach - Trevor Penney

Spin bowling coach - Lasith Malinga

Fast bowling coach - Lasith Malinga

Fielding coach - Dishant Yagnik

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full Schedule

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Best Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

