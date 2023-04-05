IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After GT Vs DC; Gujarat On Top

IPL team standings: On Tuesday, IPL 2023 witnessed a change in the points table as Delhi Capitals took on Gujarat Titans in match 7 of the tournament. In the match, GT secured a 6-wicket comfortable win over Delhi Capitals. Titans batting sensation Sai Sudarshan played the match-winning knock of 63 off 48 balls.

After incurring a crushing loss against LSG in their first match of the new campaign, Delhi Capitals were in front of the defending champions Gujarat Titans. Titans on the other hand were coming off a victory over Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Delhi's opening pair yet again could not get it going as Prithvi Shaw fell cheaply after adding just 7 runs. Mitchell Marsh, who endured a first-ball duck in the first match, got bowled out again this time after making 4 runs. DC were resting on the shoulders of their captain David Warner yet again and he took the anchor's role. He was supported by Sarfaraz Khan. However, the partnership could not stick for long. In the end, DC got valuable runs from Axar Patel. Patel scored 36 off 22. After 20 over DC put on 162 on the board.

In reply, GT got off to a shaky start but always kept the required run rate in control. Sai Sudarshan's 62 off 48 and David Miller's fiery 31 off just 16 balls took them home with 12 balls and 6 wickets to spare. With the win GT are 2 out of 2 in IPL 2023. As for DC, they are in troubled waters with 2 losses.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans lead IPL 2023 standings after DC vs GT

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the table with a perfect scoreline. Here's how the other teams are faring on IPL 2023 League Standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange cap standings after GT vs DC

With 149 runs in two matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad still holds the Orange Cap. Kyle Mayers is behind him with 126 runs. David Warner of DC is at 3rd position with 93 runs.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple cap standings after DC vs GT

Mark Wood with 8 wickets in 2 matches has the Purple Cap. Rashid Kahn is chasing the cap as well. He has snared 5 wickets till now.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. Today, Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings. The match will take place at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati, and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.