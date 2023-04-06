Yuzvendra Chahal On Verge Of Stamping His Authority As One Of IPL's Greatest Ever Players

IPL 2023: On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a monumental record to his name in the IPL. During the game against Punjab Kings, the spinner had a rather tough outing, however, he did enough on one aspect to race ahead of Lasith Malinga, who is the coach of RR in the prevailing season. Rajasthan Royals lost the match by 5 runs.

With Punjab Kings openers presenting an attacking display, it wasn't the day for the RR bowlers and for the team overall as PBKS won the match by 5 runs. However, the match proved to be memorable for Yuzvendra Chahal. Upon picking the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, the spinner has become the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the eminent league. It was his 171st wicket in the league and with it, he has leapfrogged Lasith Malinga, who now is past his playing days and is currently playing the coaching role in RR. With 183 wickets Dwayne Brovo is at the top of the list. Currently Chahal with 171 IPL wickets is just 13 wickets away from going past Bravo's tally. Rajasthan will play 12 more league games this season and it seems as if Chahal will go past the CSK stalwart's record this year.

Prior to joining Rajasthan Royals, Chahal played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has taken 171 wickets in 133 games for an average of 21.58 and a 7.62 economy rate. His best figures in the league are 5/40.

RR vs PBKS: IPL 2023 match 8

Punjab Kings put on a brilliant batting display and ended up scoring 197/4. Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh were the top scorers from the visitor's side and ended up scoring 86 and 60 runs respectively.

Chasing the target the host's batting lineup never really got going and captain Sanju Samson top-scored with 42 runs. However, the exploits showcased in the end by Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel proved to be too valueble for the team. Sam Curran kept his calm and did not let Rjasthan make 16 runs in the last over. Despite losing the match the Rajasthan Royals found a rising star in the name of Dhruv Jurel who scored 32 off just 15 balls with two sixes and three fours. Jurel's innings at the last brought the match so close and also lessened the Rajasthan Royals losing margin.