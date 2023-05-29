Sachin Tendulkar Left Dazzled With Sai Sudharsan's Knock In IPL Finals, 'Sai Was A Treat'

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans set the tone in the IPL 2023 final with an exemplary display of batting in the first innings against the Chennai Super Kings. Riding on Sai Sudharsan's scintillating batting, the Titans breached the 200-run mark as they set up a 214-run target for CSK. The score would mark as the highest ever to be achieved in an IPL Finals. His superior innings also earned some plaudits from some of the cricketing greats.
Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar has been following the IPL pretty closely and the Indian cricket legend has offered his advice to the youngsters on multiple occasions. He took a note of Susharsan's game and took to Twitter to heap praises on the 21-year-old. Tendulkar tweeted, "Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! Well played @sais_1509!"
Tonight, Sai was a treat to the eye! 🏏👀— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 29, 2023
Well played @sais_1509!#IPL2023Finals
pic.twitter.com/ZVXOt5kQZh
It remains to be seen whether the Chennai Super Kings can manage to pull off a record run chase as rain have interrupted the gameplay in Ahmedabad once again. A further inspection will be carried out at 11:30 PM IST.
CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
GT: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami
Subs: Josh Little, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore
