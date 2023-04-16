Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note For Son Arjun As He Makes IPL Debut For MI

Cricket world got disrupted when Arjun Tendulkar finally made his debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowling all-rounder finally had the chance of donning the blue jersey but he didn't fare well on his IPL debut. The 23 year old conceded 17 runs in his two-over spell.

Arjun and Sachin Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in the IPL. The Indian legend took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note dedicated to his son.

He wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!👍💙🏏"

Arjun has been with Mumbai for quite a while and he had to wait for an elongated period to finally make his mark. It remains to be seen how his IPL career shapes as he does have the quality to shine on this stage. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the youngster for making his IPL debut.