MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Among 5 Indian Players To Be Given Honorary MCC Life Membership

MCC have conferred honorary life membership to former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh for their achievements in cricket. Alongside the men's players, Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj also have been felicitated by the Marylebone Cricket Club. England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and former South African pacer Dale Steyn also have been included in the honorary list.

The full list of the MCC inductees is here:

Merissa Aguilleira – West Indies (2008–2019)

M.S. Dhoni – India (2004–2019)

Jhulan Goswami – India (2002-2022)

Jenny Gunn – England (2004-2019)

Muhammad Hafeez – Pakistan (2003-2021)

Rachael Haynes – Australia (2009-2022)

Laura Marsh – England (2006–2019)

Eoin Morgan – England (2006-2022)

Mashrafe Mortaza – Bangladesh (2001-2020)

Kevin Pietersen – England (2005-2014)

Suresh Raina – India (2005-2018)

Mithali Raj – India (1999-2022)

Amy Satterthwaite – New Zealand (2007-2022)

Yuvraj Singh - India (2000-2017)

Anya Shrubsole – England (2008-2022)

Dale Steyn – South Africa (2004–2020)

Ross Taylor – New Zealand (2006-2022)

MCC on newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC said, "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer.

“The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.

“We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch.”

Suresh Raina insisted it is a proud moment for him as the former Chennai Super Kings player tweeted, the recent news of the BCCI greats being awarded as Honorary Life Members of the MCC. It is indeed a proud moment for me and the cricketing community. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the honored individuals on this prestigious recognition. Their hard work, dedication…

Jhulan Goswami also thanked MCC for this honour.