Shubman Gill surpasses Gayle's massive feat in IPL with 3rd ton, check all records broken

Shubman Gill played staggering innings of 129 against Mumbai Indians during MI vs GT Qualifier 2 and went on to break many records. Gill was adjudged the man of the match for his exceptional knock and as a result, GT marched into the IPL final with an oscillating 62-run victory over MI.

With 8 fours and a record 10 sixes, Shubman Gill became the player to hit maximum sixes in an innings in playoffs. Before 10 Sixes, 8 was the landmark that was set by Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, and Shane Watson. Gill superseded all these foremost players in yesterday's match. However, that's not the only record that Shubman Gill broke, he speared many more.

List of records Shubman Gill broke during MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

1. Gill's 129 is the highest individual score in the IPL playoffs. He surpassed Virender Sehwag's 122 (for PBKS vs CSK in Mumbai in 2014 Q2)

2. This is also the second-highest score by an Indian batter at the IPL. Only KL Rahul's 132* (for PBKS vs RCB, Dubai, 2020) is ahead of him.

3. Shubman Gill hit 10 sixes in his innings which is the most by a batter in a single innings in the playoffs. Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, and Shane Watson had hit 8 sixes each to be the joint-highest till now.

4. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's 138-run stand is the third-highest partnership in IPL playoffs

5. Shubman Gill (851, GT, 2023) has now the third most runs in an IPL season. Virat Kohli (973, RCB, 2016) and Jos Buttler (863, RR, 2022) are ahead of him

6. Gill's innings helped GT to 233/3 in 20 overs - It's the highest-ever score in IPL playoffs.

(With PTI inputs)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final

With the win over MI, Gujarat Titans have reached the final of the IPL 2023. This is GT's second successive final. They won the previous edition and could create history by winning this one, but, it is Chennai Super Kings who stand in front of them. What do you think, who will prevail in the big clash on Sunday?