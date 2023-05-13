Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder of an innings while some late onslaught from Abdul Samad helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a very competitive total of 182 in Hyderabad. Both sides need to register a win if they are to stay in the hunt for a place in the IPL playoffs. But an untoward incident seemed to have marred the entire incident.

During the 19th over, Avesh Khan bowled a full toss delivery which was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire. Lucknow reviewed it and the third umpire then overturned the decision in the visitor's favour as he argued that the batsman was crouching a bit at the time of the delivery.

SRH vs LSG marred by poor umpiring decisions

Klaasen was visibly unhappy and also had a verbal altercation with the leg umpire as he submitted his side of argument. Later after the conclusion of the first inning, he vented his frustration in a conversation with the broadcasters.

"Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want from a crowd. It broke a lot of momentum. Hopefully, the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring."

Upon witnessing the incident the crowd started chanting "Kohli Kohli" aiming at the LSG dugout.

Tom Moody who is commentating in the IPL match took to Twitter to also register his disbelief on this occasion. He tweeted, "How can the 3rd umpire take that long to make the wrong decision? #noball #SRHvLSG"

Former Mumbai Indians pacer and his fellow commentator Mitchell McClenaghan commented on his post, "shocker".

In the final over too something similar kind of incident happened. Yash Thakur bowled a wide bouncer and as Samad tried to fancy an upper cut he missed it.

The Umpire called it a fair delivery and this time SRH reviewed the decision. But the third umpire upheld the decision as the ball appeared to be under his head when it crossed although the player jumped in an attempt to play the shot it wasn't counted in while making the decision.