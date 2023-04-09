SRH vs PBKS: Sam Curran opens up on becoming most expensive IPL player; 'Just a price tag'

SRH vs PBKS: With Sam Curran being this edition of IPL's most expensive signing, cricket fans all around are eager to see how the English cricketer will perform this year. Moreover, a query has been popularised with the phrase that exclaims, will he be able to live up to the 18.50 crore price mark? The player was recently asked about the whopping figure at which his services have been acquired by PBKS and he in turn put forward his thoughts on his "price tag".

A week has passed since the commencement of IPL 2023 and all 10 teams have played a couple or three matches. Some teams have had a great start to the campaign and Punjab Kings is perhaps leading that list, The team has won both its games in the prevalent season, and courtesy of key performances from marquee players the momentum is behind the franchise as well. One of the players, who has made his immediate presence in the team is none other than Sam Curran. Having been signed for a record fee of 18.5 crores and in the process becoming the most expensive IPL player, the all-rounder has been instrumental in both the wins of PBKS and as per fans the player is living up to his potential and the price at which he has been roped in.

Sam Curran opens up on becoming the most expensive IPL player

Recently, Sam Curran sat in an interview with Sky Sports, where he was asked to present his thoughts on his auction money. The player cut out a confident figure and stated that he did not let the pressure of digits get to him, and is hoping to exhibit "good performances". "I guess they buy you for a reason and they’ve put a lot of faith in me. I don’t put too much pressure on myself and focus on bat and ball. Hopefully I can show some good performances. The price tag is what it is."

With two wins out of two, Punjab is set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad, today. 7:30 PM IST is the scheduled start time of the match.