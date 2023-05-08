Suresh Raina Drops Massive Update On MS Dhoni's Future With Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international retirement brought entire India to a standstill as the wicketkeeper decided to hang up his boots after India's defeat in the World Cup semifinal in 2019. The former Indian skipper since then has been actively taking part in the Indian Premier League and has been Chennai Super Kings' undisputable leader. CSK have managed to shrug off their previous difficulties and are currently looking one of the favourites to seal a spot in the IPL playoffs.

News of Dhoni's retirement has been doing rounds and it had looked like the 41-year-old could bid adieu to all forms of cricket after the conclusion of IPL 2023. He has remained fit despite not being actively involved with cricket and played some valiant contributions leading his side from the front.

Suresh Raina spilled the beans on MS Dhoni's future

His popularity has grown several folds and now Suresh Raina provided an exciting update on his future. The former CSK all-rounder removed the lid on this topic which has been one of the most talked about things in recent times.

Raina was seen attending the CSK vs MI game at the Chepauk Stadium and later shared some light hearted moments with his former skipper. On Jio Cinema Raina finally revealed Dhoni's exact words. “Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)"

If CSK manage to lift the title it would be a massive achievement for the CSK captain as countering opponents with this relatively inexperienced bowling lineup will earn some massive plaudits from all over the world.

