'This Is For Him': Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates CSK's 5th IPL Title To His Skipper MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings, was dismissed for a golden duck in what may have been his final IPL game as a player. In the 13th over of CSK's inning, Dhoni came to bat and was out after one ball. Due to weather delay, CSK's innings was shortened to 15 overs, and their aim was set at 171 runs. After Ambati Rayudu was struck out for 19 off 8 pitches by Mohit Sharma, Dhoni stepped up to the plate.

Despite Dhoni's dismissal, CSK won the match and became only the second team in IPL history to win the championship a record five times. When CSK needed 10 runs off the final two balls, Ravindra Jadeja clinched the victory with a six and a four. Dhoni has officially built CSK the most successful team in the IPL, hence he can now proudly hang up his boots and enter retirement. Mumbai Indians have also won five championships, however they haven't competed in as many finals as CSK.

Read More: MS Dhoni's CSK Defeat Gujarat Titans To Lift Their 5th IPL Title

What did Ravindra Jadeja say about MS Dhoni after winning IPL final 2023 ?

"This crowd has been amazing. They waited for rain to stop. I’d like to say a big congrats to CSK fans. We’d like to dedicate this win to MS Dhoni. This is for him. I just thought I have to swing hard. I was backing myself, looked to hit straight. Keep cheering and we’ll keep winning"

Ravindra Jadeja was all emotions after winning another IPL trophy, he first won the competition in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals. He thanked the crowd for stayiong even though there were bad weather conditions in Gujarat. He dedicates the trophy to MS Dhoni with the fans even though the player had been not happy with crowd in a last few matches as the fans were cheering more for the captain and Jadeja felt that him and the other team members are not supported enough. He also claimed that he was backing himself to stay strong as he hit a 6 and 4 in the last two balls of the game to win the IPL final 2023.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans hammered a magnificent 214/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan hit a remarkable 96 off 47 balls to assist his team reach the massive total. Wriddhiman Saha added a half-century to his tally. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to rain shortly after the start of the second innings. CSK were then set a run-scoring target of 171 in 15 overs. They won their sixth championship by chasing it down.