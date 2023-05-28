'Tu bada dedh shaana banta hai'; Chahar reveals epic chat with Dhoni after bowling beamers

Over the years MS Dhoni has made the cricket world a testament to his exceptional leadership on the field. The legend is well known for keeping his cool even in the most intense situations and thus fans are majorly unaware of how he brings the best out of his players. In one of the instances from the field, Deepak Chahar revealed what MS Dhoni told him when he was not bowling at an acceptable length.

Deepak Chahar, who has emerged under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in CSK, recently brought forward an episode where he was at the end of an earful from the CSK skipper. It happened during an IPL match when Chahar was given the responsibility to bowl at the death. He was replacing Dwayne Bravo in the role during the match.

Also Read: CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score

Chahar reveals epic chat with Dhoni after bowling beamers

During an episode of "Breakfast with Champions", Deepak Chahar revealed what MS Dhoni told him after he had bowled two full tosses. "The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss, and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery. However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’.

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

Deepak Chahar also paid heed to an instance this season when the crowd booed him, as they thought he would come out to bat before Dhoni. "When you bowl second, there isn’t much time to warm up. Jaddu was playing in the middle when I wore pads and came out to warm up for bowling. After seeing me, the audience started hooting. I was like ‘I am not going next. Are you crazy?’ They thought whether I would be able to do it as only two-three balls were remaining. I said don’t worry and stood there quietly. I didn’t even look around thinking they would abuse me."