WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Touches His Feet

RCB vs DC: In a heartwarming moment ahead of the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Virat Kohli met his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. The match is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Sharma has come to cheer for his former student.

The video of their meeting was shared on Twitter by IPL's official handle, and it quickly went viral. In the video, Kohli can be seen warmly embracing Sharma and touching his feet as they exchange pleasantries. The two seem to be very close, and their affection for each other is evident in the video.

Their meeting before the IPL match was especially poignant since it took place in the same city where Kohli grew up and began his cricketing journey. The Arun Jaitley Stadium holds a special place in Kohli's heart, and he has often spoken about his emotional connection to the venue.

Meanwhile, Shamra also rang the bell at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to mark the start of the match as Kohli along with his RCB opening partner Faf du Plessis walked out to bat.

Rajkumar Sharma was Virat Kohli's coach when he was a child, and the Indian cricket team captain has often credited him for his success. In fact, Sharma's contribution to Kohli's growth as a cricketer has been so significant that Kohli has even dedicated his success to him on several occasions.

DC vs RCB: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals subs: Abhishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Pravin Dubey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore subs: Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, S Prabhudesai

