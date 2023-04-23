Watch: Arshdeep Singh Demolishes Stumps Worth Lakhs And MI's Victory Hopes In One Over

IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh with his immaculate bowling spell became the hero for Punjab Kings in the match against Mumbai Indians. The left-armer bowled a magnificent spell in which he took four wickets and devastated Mumbai Indians' chances of chasing the target. Singh bowled the final over the innings and broke the middle stump into halves on two consecutive deliveries.

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings was an out-an-out thriller. Batting first Punjab Kings set a huge target of 214 and Mumbai Indians were equal to the task and were well on course to chase it down. However, Arshdeep Singh became the ultimate wall that could not be breached. The 26-year-old got four 4 wickets in the match, two of those came in the last over where Arshdeep absolutely tore apart the middle stump. Reportedly, the destruction carried out by Arshdeep was worth lakhs, as a set of LED bulbs with zing bails are quite expensive. Thus, while hitting his spots correctly, Singh handed an expensive loss to both IPL and Mumbai Indians. Here's the video of Arshdeep destroying the middle stump twice.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh influences Punjab to secure 13-run win

The MI vs. PBKS IPL 2023 match took place at the Wankhede Stadium. For the third straight game, Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the playing XI of Mumbai. Having made an impactful debut, this time the youngster was taken for runs. After getting a breezy start PBKS had its sight set on a score past 200 and the team was able to register a target of 215, courtesy of some explosive batting from Sam Curran, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, and Jitesh Sharma. PBKS made 96 runs in the last 5 overs, which included the 16th over bowled by Tendulkar, which was hit for 31 runs.

In reply, MI was equal to the task as Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav showcased clean striking to get the required run rate in check. At one stage, when Green and SKY were batting the score was 159 for 2 after 15.2 overs. At that mark, MI looked certain to get home. However, an incredible spell by Arshdeep Singh turned out to be the differentiator as PBKS hoisted its flag in Mumbai on the back of a 13-run victory.