WATCH: Ashish Nehra And Suresh Raina Re-unite With DJ Bravo Ahead Of CSK Vs GT IPL Final

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans are about to indulge in one of the most decorated franchise games as they take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. This is Hardik Pandya's second IPL final on a trot while Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be representing CSK in their 10th summit clash. All eyes will be on the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where this much anticipated match is scheduled to unfold. Ashish Nehra's contribution in the Gujarat camp is spoken about very often. He certainly is one of the many factors that enabled Hardik Pandya and Co. to win their maiden IPL title in their inaugural season.

Ashish Nehra shared a light moments with Chennai Super Kings players

This time too the onus will be on Gujarat Titans to solve the MS Dhoni conundrum that has been dominating IPL since its inception back in 2008. On the eve of the IPL final, Nehra was seen in a cheerful mood and he shared light moments with Chennai Super Kings' bowling mentor Dwayne Bravo. He also gave a friendly pat on CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube's shoulder.

Later he was joined in by Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming and Matthew Hayden as the three enjoyed a brief chat with CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo. Nehra was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup which went on to lift their first IPL title back in 2016 by getting the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former India pacer then went on to complete the full circle when he picked up the coveted trophy last season as a coach. It remains to be seen whether he can make it two in two this time around.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Ruled out: Kane Williamson

CSK IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Ruled out: Mukesh Choudhary, Kyle Jamieson