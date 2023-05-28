CSK Vs GT, IPL Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MS Dhoni's Last Match Of 2023

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League final might possibly be the last time the legendary MS Dhoni will be seen donning the iconic yellow CSK jersey as a player. While Dhoni has kept the fans guessing about his future in the tournament, the soon-to-be 42-year-old seems to be scripting the end of his playing career. He faces the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on Sunday who also happen to be the defending champions of the IPL title. The marquee clash will be played at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
In their last meeting in the tournament during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK beat GT to advance into the summit clash. GT made a thumping comeback in the Eliminator. They ended up defeating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs and are now all set to challenge CSK in the race to win the IPL 2023 title. Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, here’s how fans can watch MS Dhoni’s last IPL 2023 match live on TV and online.
One step away 🎢— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2023
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have had an eventful journey to #TATAIPL 2023 #Final 💯
As they get ready for the summit clash 🏆, take a look at the Road to the Final of the two teams 👌🏻👌🏻#CSKvGT | @ChennaiIPL | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/Eq6YtwOpZY
