CSK Vs GT, IPL Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MS Dhoni's Last Match Of 2023

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League final might possibly be the last time the legendary MS Dhoni will be seen donning the iconic yellow CSK jersey as a player. While Dhoni has kept the fans guessing about his future in the tournament, the soon-to-be 42-year-old seems to be scripting the end of his playing career. He faces the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on Sunday who also happen to be the defending champions of the IPL title. The marquee clash will be played at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In their last meeting in the tournament during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, CSK beat GT to advance into the summit clash. GT made a thumping comeback in the Eliminator. They ended up defeating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs and are now all set to challenge CSK in the race to win the IPL 2023 title. Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, here’s how fans can watch MS Dhoni’s last IPL 2023 match live on TV and online.

Where is the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final taking place?

The CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2023 final is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2023 final begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST/10:00 a.m. ET/3:00 p.m. BST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final live in India?

Cricket fans in India can catch the live streaming of the CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final on the website and mobile app of Jio Cinema.

How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final live in India?

Indian cricket fans can tune into the Star Sports Network on their TV’s to witness live action from the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

How to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final in UK?

Fans in UK can tune into Sky Sports to enjoy the live broadcast of the CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2023 final.

How to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 final in US?