WATCH: MS Dhoni In His Elements Ahead Of CSK Vs RCB Match, Hits Gigantic Sixes In Practice

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has commenced his preparations by hitting massive sixes in a practice session at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dhoni was seen effortlessly smashing net bowlers for powerful sixes.

A video of Dhoni's practice session, in which he can be seen hitting the ball far and wide down the ground with ease against his own bowlers, was shared on social media. With Dhoni already 40 years old, it is expected that IPL 2023 will likely be his final season in the Indian Premier League. The former India captain retired from international cricket in 2020.

The CSK team failed to qualify for the playoffs stage in the last two seasons of the IPL. In IPL 2022, Dhoni had taken over as skipper from Ravindra Jadeja mid-way through the season. Dhoni managed to score 232 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 123.4, including one fifty.

Dhoni displayed great form in CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals last week. He almost finished the game with the bat for his side at Chennai's home ground. Despite his effort, Chennai lost the match by the barest of margins. Chennai Super Kings have played four matches and won two games thus far in the competition.

They are sitting at the number six position on the points table with four points. Chennai Super Kings are slated to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 Team

CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak.

Image: BCCI