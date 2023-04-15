'He Could Be The Captain Of CSK After MS Dhoni': Ex-Chennai Super Kings Star Kedar Jadhav

IPL 2023: Former Chennai Super Kings player Kedar Jadhav has predicted young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the next captain of the team after MS Dhoni. Dhoni who led the Chennai-based franchise for the 200th time in the match against Rajasthan Royals has been a part of the team since its existence in the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

Kedar Jadhav who is also a part of the commentary panel for IPL 2023, said that the CSK opener is the likely candidate to take over the reins from the legendary captain.

'I think Ruturaj Gaikwad is the best option to captain CSK after MS Dhoni'

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad could be the captain of CSK after MS Dhoni. Ben Stokes is also another potential captain along with Ravindra Jadeja. But for that, Stokes has to play really well for CSK this year. Availability is another issue. So I think Rituraj Gaikwad is the best option to captain CSK after MS Dhoni," Jadav said on Jio Cinema

READ: RCB vs DC IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the top performers of the Chennai Super Kings franchise from the day he joined the team in 2020. The young right-handed opening batsman has played many match-winning knocks for the team and till now has played 40 IPL matches wherein he has scored 1404 runs at an average of 40.11 and 133.33. Gaikwad also has 12 half-centuries and one century to his name wherein his highest score here is 101*.

READ: LSG vs PBKS Live Score - Check LSG vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023

Kedar Jadhav also thinks that Ben Stokes is another captaincy option for the Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni. Stokes also leads England in the Test format.

CSK in IPL 2023

Coming back to Chennai Super Kings' current performance in the IPL 2023, the four-time Indian Premier League champions till now have played four matches out of which they have been able to win two and have been on the losing side in the other two matches.

CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals by three runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in their recent match where MS Dhoni was unable to take his team home in the last over and fell short of the target.

With the legend playing for the franchise for such a long time, this can be his last season for the CSK team.