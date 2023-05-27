'What a winner': Netizens hail Hardik Pandya for leading GT to 2nd successive IPL final

On Friday, Gujarat Titans obliterated Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and thereby booked a place in yet another IPL final. This would be the Titans' second consecutive final and given that it's the franchise's second year in existence, the achievement becomes even more remarkable. Gujarat will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday.

Following an exceptional first year, winning the coveted trophy straightaway, Gujarat Titans are still going strong and can script history once again. The team secured a monumental 62-run win over the 5-time winners of the competition Mumbai Indians, yesterday, and are on the cusp of lifting the trophy again. GT is only the third team after MI and CSK to make it into consecutive finals.

Netizens hail Hardik Pandya for leading GT to 2nd successive IPL final

Courtesy of Shuman Gill's emphatic century, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 233 runs on the board. Chasing a big total, Mumbai Indians needed a scintillating start but the player to count on Ishan Kishan incurred a concussion and could not come out to bat. Mumbai was in the hunt till Suryakumar Yadav was in the crease, but after he got out MI's chances plummeted to nil, and as a result the entire team bundled out at 171.

Following Gujarat Titans' win, netizens rushed to Twitter to drop in their reaction. The users hailed the performance of Shubman Gill and also praised Hardik Pandya for leading the team to IPL 2023 final. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Hardik pandya is best captain my all time favourit 💙💙 https://t.co/tVCRoNw3Fd — Vivek Karn (@VivekKa62133733) May 27, 2023

If Hardik Pandya leads GT to second IPL title then he should replace Rohit Sharma as India captain in T20 format. No debate on this . — Arijeet Dutta (@Arijeet3853839) May 27, 2023

Make hardik Pandya white ball captain for team india. @BCCI — Jay Patel (@JayJPatel_) May 26, 2023



Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023. The marquee clash will take place tomorrow. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM. What do you think, will GT be able to get the better of CSK in the final?