CSK vs RCB: Will MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes play against RCB? CSK CEO gives major update

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was not 100% when he graced the field against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. However, the 41 years old is apparently fit to play the upcoming game against RCB on Monday. After Chennai head coach, Stephen Fleming’s statement about Dhoni’s injury, CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and will not miss any upcoming IPL matches. Viswanathan also gave an update on Ben Stokes.

“Dhoni will play. It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us otherwise.” said Viswanathan. As for Ben Stokes, the CEO said the player is recoveing at pace and would be fit at the end of the month. “Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game,” Viswanathan said. CSK will be playing against PBKS on April 30 at the Chepauk Stadium in an afternoon match. “He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game,” he further added.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL Match 2023

Chennai lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royal in a thrilling last over by three runs. With 21 runs needed in the last over skipper MS Dhoni managed to hit 14 off the first three balls but fell 3 runs short as RR medium Pacer Sandeep Sharma, nailed three toe crusher yorkers and conceded only 3 runs from his last three balls. Both Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stitched 59 runs in the last three overs.

CSK vs RCB: CSK will be playing their next match against RCB on Monday (April 17) at 7:30 pm in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. With 2 losses, Dhoni's side is at the 5th position on the points table, however, four times champion will be looking for victory to pick up their winning momentum and move up on the table.

While CSK will play next week. The IPL action is set to continue. Today Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams will come at the back of a positive result. Thus, with all to look forward to let's see what happens in yet another battle between bat and ball.