COVID-19 Lockdown:Kabaddi Star Ajay Thakur Patrols In Himachal,urges People To 'stay Home'

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, former Indian Kabbadi captain Ajay Thakur was seen donning his uniform and reprising his role as an officer in the Himachal Pradesh Police. Thakur, who has been a World Cup winner and Asian Games gold medalist, has been on patrol duty in Bilaspur town ensuring people stay at home in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Taking to Instagram, Thakur also shared a video of himself on duty and advised people to stay home. He said, "There is still time, please stay at home. Also, advise others to do the same and co-operate with the government. Only then, we’ll be able to do this."

Recently, the Former Indian skipper posted a video on YouTube urging citizens to follow government instructions amid the lockdown. Thakur said, "I request you all to stay home and follow the lockdown because there is only one way to fight it. That is to stay home, avoid handshakes and avoid getting out." He also stressed on the significance of social distancing at this hour.

READ | COVID-19: AAPA Reports 21% Plunge In Air Passengers Amid Restrictions Imposed By Countries

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

READ | Punjab Police Distributes Free Milk & Food Packets To Underprivileged Amid Lockdown

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Writes To 18 CMs, Seeks Relief For WB People Stuck Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 649 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 124. Thirteen deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

READ | J&K Polices Registers 218 FIRs Against Lockdown Violators Amid Coronavirus Outbreak