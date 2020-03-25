Punjab Police Distributes Free Milk & Food Packets To Underprivileged Amid Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country till April 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab Police on Wednesday distributed free food packets and other essential commodities to the needy in Amritsar. The cops distributed packets of milk, sugar and some other food items to the poor living in slum areas.

Earlier in the day, the I&B Union Minister Prakash Javdekar also announced Centre's efforts to provide cheap ration for the underprivileged. Speaking to news agency, SHO Neeraj Kumar stated that the most of the people are now ordering food and other things online but the poor people have been locked up in their houses for the past three days. Hence, the police decided to distribute milk and food packets, he added.

Prakash Javadekar announces Centre's scheme for underprivileged

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced the Central Government's schemes for the underprivileged amid the pandemic. In an address to the media, the I&B minister stated that the Centre will provide 80 crore people every month with 7 kg ration per person at just Rs 2 which actually costs Rs 27. He added that the Centre will invest Rs 1800 crores to provide ration for 80 crore people.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

