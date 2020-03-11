The Debate
KK Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All TPKL Match Details

Kabaddi News

Karimnagar Kings will play against Gadwal Gladiators in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Here's the KK vs GG Dream11 prediction, preview and other details.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
KK vs GG dream11

Karimnagar Kings will play against Gadwal Gladiators in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. The KK vs GG match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Let us look at the KK vs GG Dream11 prediction, KK vs GG Dream11 team, KK vs GG Dream11 top picks and all match details.

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction: KK vs GG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Time: 6 PM IST

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction: KK vs GG Dream11 preview

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Karimnagar Kings are placed seventh on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won twice in the six games of the competition while losing four games so far. Gadwal Gladiators, on the other hand, are placed eighth on the points table. They have lost all six games that they have played so far this season. K Sushank and L Prashanth are the top picks for Karimnagar Kings, while Gouri Shankar and Neelesh Shera are the players to watch out for Gadwal Gladiators.

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction: KK vs GG Dream11 squads

Gadwal Gladiators: Gouri Shankar, Mohd Ahmed, Anki Reddy, Bhanu Prasad, K Kotesh, Uday Kiran, Neelesh Shera, Sai Krishna, Bala Krishna, R Ganesh, D Vamshi, Uday Kumar, Sajjan Kumar, Oruganti Suresh.

Karimnagar Kings: Shiva Kumar, L Prashanth, Jamal Basha, M Manoj, MBS Prasad, Anil Kumar, Nikhil Goud, Tarun Ram, T Madhu, Jainder Naik, K Sushank, Munish Kumar, Balaji Raghavendra, B Srisailam.

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction: KK vs GG Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Here are the KK vs GG Dream11 top picks -

Captain: K Sushank

Vice-captain: Gouri Shankar

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction: KK vs GG Dream11 team

Here is the KK vs GG Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Defenders: Shiva Kumar, L Prashanth, Gouri Shankar

All Rounders: Neelesh Shera, Bala Krishna

Raiders: K Sushank, Oruganti Suresh

KK vs GG Dream11 prediction

Karimnagar Kings start off as the favourites against Gadwal Gladiators.

Note: The KK vs GG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

First Published:
