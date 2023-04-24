PKL 2023: Players To Watch Out For Ahead Of Upcoming Season Of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League has not only brought a Kabaddi revolution in the country and has also gained a lot of popularity all over the world. Kabaddi is a sport that was invented, nurtured, and popularised in India itself and it is also known as the powerhouse of this game. India has produced Kabaddi greats like Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, and many which have also featured in the PKL.

As the auction of the PKL 2023 is on the cards and is expected to happen anytime between May and June of this year, a look at the date, time, and also players to watch out for in the upcoming auction.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Players to Watch Out for

Pardeep Narwal: UP Yoddhas raider Pardeep Narwal gained a lot of success at a very young age. Pardeep who is also known as 'Dubki' king by the fans has a 1568 PKL raid points in a total of 153 matches and was also the first-ever player to do so in the tournament.

Arjun Deshwal: Arjun Deshwal playing for the reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers grabbed a total of 296 raid points in 24 PKL 2022 matches and his performance also consisted of 17 super 10s. The raider will once again prove to be very effective for his team in the 10th edition of the tournament.

Bharat: Bharat was the second raider after Arjun Deshwal in PKL 2022 and grabbed a total of 279 raid points in 23 matches of the tournament. Playing for Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat was responsible for bringing up raid points at crucial stages, and due to his success rate, he will also play an important role for the Bulls in PKL 2023.

Mohammadreza C: Mohammadreza C, playing for the Patna Pirates had a total of 84 tackle points in 20 PKL 2022 matches and had trapped a lot of raiders in his hands during the tournament.

Ankush: Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Ankush will also be one of the key players to watch out for as the young Chandigarh defender had a total of 81 tackled points in the 22 matches he played and also was the second most successful defender in that season.

Apart from the Indian players, foreigners like Fazel Atrachali, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Lee Jang-kun, and Meraj Sheykh have also proved their mark in Pro Kabaddi League and they will once again be seen in action in the upcoming season of the tournament.