4 superstars who can make surprise entry at WWE Fastlane and join forces with John Cena

With WWE Fastlane rapidly approaching, a possibility that always rides high with a pay-per-view may become a reality at this event. At the PPV, John Cena will be performing in the squared circle for the first time since WrestleMania 39. He will be up against the tag team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Thus, he is in need of a partner, and just two weeks before the event, let's contemplate who it could be.

3 things you need to know

John Cena is scheduled to fight at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane will take place on October 8

Ahead of the event, Cena is in search of a tag team partner

In the lead-up to the WWE Fastlane, John Cena has entered into a feud with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The members of the Bloodline (If that's still a thing), targetted the leader of the Cenation and have a fixture set with him at the PPV. While at first it was AJ Styles, who came to rescue the 16-time World Champion, but with him being taken out by Sikoa, the premier space as John Cena's tag partner is open.

Who will join Cena is the question. It could be someone from the current roster, or a blockbuster return will entertain the fans. As nothing is certain or can be gauged let's put the thinking cap on, the one that looks exactly like that of The Undertaker's.

Also Read | 'I think Edge will...': WWE veteran opines whether Edge will leave WWE and Join AEW

4 superstars who could join forces with John Cena

Randy Orton: Randy Orton has been out for over a year now and fans cannot wait to see the viper back in the ring. If he comes back, it would be return outta nowhere. And how great it would be to witness two of the greats back in the ring.

Dolph Ziggler: Yes! Dolph Ziggler has been released from the WWE. But what if it is a part of a whole ploy, to take the WWE Universe by surprise. It has happened in the past and could happen again. Moreover, John Cena tweeted out a post in honour of Ziggler after the news came out of his release. To honour him back, what if he joins forces with Cena? What do you think about this?

Also Read | WWE Confirms Signing Of Jade Cargill, Triple H Says 'she Is Here To Change The Game'

CM Punk: After a sacking from AEW, CM Punk is now a free agent and wants from the fans are as high as Everest to bring him back. It could be the perfect scenario to bring Punk back. The roof will definitely blow up.

The Rock: It is said that The Rock is in line to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Thus, it could be the beginning of the feud. Moreover, in the week before this, The Rock and John Cena shared a lovely moment behind the stage. The match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could be another moment when two of the geats will come together once again.

