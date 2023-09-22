WATCH | CPL Umpire Uses John Cena's Move To Signal He Did Not See It, Imran Tahir Stunned

John Cena is one of the most wrestlers of all time and has many WWE titles to his name. Cena has a fan following in all parts of the world and also in various sports. Nut some of his gestures have been a wilffire among not just the wrestling fans, but to a global audience. Such an example was seen during the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

3 things you need to know

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the CPL 2023

TKR is the most successful team in the CPL

The CPL 2023 Final will be played on September 25 in Guyana

ALSO READ | India become world No. 1 ranked team in all three formats post 5-wicket win over Australia

Imran Tahir stunned by umpire's John Cena celebration

The Trinbago Knight Riders were set a total of 167 runs to make a place in the finals of the Caribbean Premier League 2023. TKR started off well and added 41 runs, before, Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir made a huge appeal to dismiss TKR batter Mark Deyal. However, Deyal was given not out by the on-field umpire as he was not able to see what happened and Tahir came in between of his view.

Though, the most amazing point about the incident was the way the umpire conveyed his message. The umpire performed WWE superstar John Cena's famous 'You cant see me' gesture and indicated that he was not able to see what happened.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Shami gives a rib-tickling response to Harsha Bhogle after his stellar fifer vs AUS

Who takes on TKR in the CPL 2023 Final?

As Trinbago Knight Riders have secured a place in yet another CPL, they will wait and see who they will face between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals of the tournament. Tallawahs are coming into Qualifier 2 by defeating Siant Lucia Kings in the Eliminator where the Warriors finished in the top spot after the end of the CPL 2023 league stage.