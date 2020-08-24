4 Year Old Hits Hole In One At Par-3 Course, Video Gets More Than 1000 Shares On Facebook

For a pro golfer, a hole in one on a Par-3 course might be a common task. However, not every aspiring four-year-old golfer will be able to make such a precise shot. Last week, four-year-old Rocco Figaretti shot a hole in one on the Par-3 course at the West Virginia golf course, which was recorded by his father.

Mario Figaretti shared his son's exceptional shot on Facebook, writing that he is extremely proud of Rocco in the caption. According to Mario Figaretti, Rocco loves to play golf and began practising in a year after he turned three. He wrote that his four-year-old son played the shot on August 21 at Oglebay’s Par three-course."He practices all the time In the yard. To say I’m proud would be an understatement," Mario wrote. As Rocco had been practising for months, they decided to go to the West Virginia golf course to try the real shot. Rocco's shot was a success, which stunned both Mario and his brother-in-law, who had accompanied the toddler.

"He swings right-handed with a left-handed grip and it works for him, so I don't think we're going to switch it," Mario Figaretti explained. "It's just been really fun watching him develop a love for the game because he really does spend a lot of time out here in the year hitting golf balls." His family also added that they were all proud of Rocco and hope that he will continue practising the sport. Mario also added that though Rocco practised, they did not expect him to make the shot. The post now has over 1,000 reactions on Facebook, including over 1,000 shares.

He its it cross handed.... that makes it more amazing. — Devin Tejral (@Huskers5times) August 23, 2020

What might make that most amazing is the kid’s grip! — Ward D (@Critical_Ward) August 23, 2020

We just found Phil Mickelson’s partner for the Match III — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) August 23, 2020

Multiple reports that covered the event, compared the child to Tiger Woods, considering his skill at such a young age. People on Twitter complimented Rocco's style, even pointing out the four-year-old's technique. "What might make that most amazing is the kid’s grip," a user wrote.

