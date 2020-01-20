Jimmy Garoppolo Bounces Back From Injury Heartbreak To Reach Super Bowl 2020 With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers made it to the Super Bowl 2020 with a dominating 37-20 win over Green Bay Packers on Sunday night (Monday IST). Raheem Mostert starred for the 49ers with 4 rushing touchdowns and 220 completed passing yards. Despite a rather silent game against the Packers, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a personal triumphant night at the Levi's Stadium. Especially after suffering a heartbreaking injury that ruled him out for the entire last season.

From heartbreak to triumph.



What a difference a year makes for Jimmy G and the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/BueDUPKdf3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from injury

The 24-year-old quarterback was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014 but mainly played as a back-up to star quarterback Tom Brady. Despite starting just one post-season game for the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo won 2 Super Bowls in his three-year stint with the Patriots.

In October 2017, Garoppolo was traded by the Patriots to the 49ers. After an impressive debut season - where he earned a 7-0 (win-loss) record as a starter - his second season came to a premature end after he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018-19 season. While many falter from such a major injury, Jimmy Garoppolo came back strong this season leading the 49ers to their first 8–0 start since 1990. The quarterback starred in the regular season posting 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the 49ers.

The 49ers just won the NFC title game with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing 8 passes and completing all of 6. Meanwhile a castoff gadget back/returner named Mostert carried 29 times for 220 yards. At 5-11, 183 pounds, he looks about half of Derrick Henry. JUST CRAZY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 20, 2020

Packers vs 49ers highlights

Jimmy Garoppolo bracing for a Super Bowl 2020 start?

Having started in both the playoff games for the 49ers, it's highly likely that Jimmy Garoppolo will be handed a start in Super Bowl 2020. While Jimmy Garoppolo prepares for his first Super Bowl appearance, his 49ers teammate George Kittle showed up at the post-game press conference wearing a shirt with a shirtless photograph of Jimmy Garoppolo.

George Kittle shows up in a t-shirt with a shirtless Jimmy G

George Kittle really came out to his postgame presser in a t-shirt with a shirtless Jimmy G 🤣



"I was saving it for a special occasion. ... He even signed it." pic.twitter.com/cz3RhP931S — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

The 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes led-Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2 (Monday, February 3 IST) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

