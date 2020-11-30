Aaron Rodgers Becomes 11th Player In NFL History To Throw For 50,000 Yards

The Green Bay Packers registered an impressive 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 12, with the win meaning that Green Bay is top of the NFC North standings. As has been the case this season, it was Aaron Rodgers who was the star of the show in the Packers vs Bears game. The 36-year-old had a stellar showing as he became the 11th player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards.

Also Read: Wisconsin CB Wildgoose Says He Plans To Enter NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers passing yards feat during Packers vs Bears

The Aaron Rodgers passing yards milestone was achieved after the quarterback threw his fourth touchdown of the night. After hitting tight end Robert Tonyan for a 39-yard score during the game, Rodgers moved past the 50,000-mark when it came to career passing yards. With the feat, the 36-year-old became just the 11th player to hit 50,000 passing yards.

⚠️ 𝘼𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙪𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 ⚠️@AaronRodgers12 becomes the 11th player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/b1XT8vGQEP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

Also Read: Rams CB McGhee Suspended 2 Games For Violating NFL Policy

Notably, it took Aaron Rodgers just 6,436 attempts to get there, with the quarterback taking the second-fewest attempts to reach the milestone. The faster player to reach 50,000 yards in NFL history is Ben Roethlisberger, who took 6,361 attempts. The mercurial performance in the Packers vs Bears game puts Aaron Rodgers close on the heels of John Elway in 10th place, who has thrown for a total of 51,475 yards.

Aaron Rodgers stats: QB loves playing against the Chicago Bears

With the win over Chicago, the Green Bay Packers are now in full control of the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers had a flawless performance during the Packers vs Bears game, showing once again why he loves playing against the Bears. The 36-year-old threw four touchdown passes, with the quarterback flicking the ball with ease during the game. The famous Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams connection was visible in full flow as well, with the duo combining brilliantly.

Aaron Rodgers is now 20-5 all-time vs. the Bears. (19-5 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/c8Vgwf2Dql — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2020

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Becomes Only 2nd QB In NFL To Execute Stunning Feat After First 8 Games

The Green Bay Packers improved their record against the Chicago Bears to 20-5 with Aaron Rodgers in the side, with the star claiming after the game that he loves beating Chicago.

Notably, the quarterback had another strong showing against Chicago, with his stats for the night reading 21-of-29 on his passing against the Bears for 211 yards. The Green Bay Packers will be hoping that Rodgers can continue his impressive form this season. According to Pro Football Reference, the quarterback has completed 29 passing touchdowns and has thrown for 2,889 yards this season already.

Also Read: Inside Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud & Packers QB's Complicated Relationship With His Parents

Image Credits: Green Bay Packers Instagram